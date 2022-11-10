Henry Smith MP with NCS students from Manor Green College, Crawley.

The students, who experience a wide range of learning difficulties, were carrying out the final part of their NCS programme which involves delivering a social action project in their local community. Their project, called ‘The Importance of Trees’, was carried out with the Gatwick Greenspace Partnership. The students helped with clearing woodland and coppicing at Gatwick Woodlands and also learnt about the local fauna from Tom of the Sussex Wildlife Trust.

Henry Smith MP accompanied the students during their conservation work and afterwards presented them with their graduation certificates at a campfire celebration to congratulate them on their achievements. The young people also told Mr Smith about their NCS activities and asked him a number of questions about his important role as an MP. Through their NCS experience the students developed new skills, learned about conservation and enjoyed spending time together outdoors after the difficult restrictions of lockdown.

Virgil, aged 16, said: "We've done some amazing things. Henry cares about the trees and loves what we're doing."

Henry Smith MP said, "I've loved meeting this great bunch of young people making a difference in their community and caring about an important environmental issue."

NCS Team Leader Nicky Bagilhole said: "These amazing young people have done things outside of their comfort zone over the last two weeks and they have all felt an amazing sense of achievement as they've achieved things they would have never believed possible. NCS has given them this."

Over 600,000 young people have benefited from the NCS programme to date, giving over 15 million hours to social action projects in local communities across the country. Find out more at wearencs.com.