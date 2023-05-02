Crawley MP visits Crawley Community Transport to congratulate them on winning Gatwick Diamond Award
The staff and volunteers were visited by Henry Smith MP last week as he wanted to congratulate them on winning a Gatwick Diamond award, in recognition of their inspiring work locally and across West Sussex.
Diane Walker, Depot Manager said: “All the team were thrilled Henry made time out of his busy schedule to come chat with us about our vital services to help reduce social isolation and loneliness in Crawley such as our important Volunteer Car scheme.
"Everything we do is to ensure anyone who needs support with transport gets it It's a real honour to receive such a prestigious accolade as the Gatwick Diamond Award.”