Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
7 minutes ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
1 hour ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
2 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
2 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event

Crawley MP visits Crawley Community Transport to congratulate them on winning Gatwick Diamond Award

The staff and volunteers were visited by Henry Smith MP last week as he wanted to congratulate them on winning a Gatwick Diamond award, in recognition of their inspiring work locally and across West Sussex.

By Marie MacintoshContributor
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:57 BST
Henry Smith MP met with the team at Crawley Community TransportHenry Smith MP met with the team at Crawley Community Transport
Henry Smith MP met with the team at Crawley Community Transport

Diane Walker, Depot Manager said: “All the team were thrilled Henry made time out of his busy schedule to come chat with us about our vital services to help reduce social isolation and loneliness in Crawley such as our important Volunteer Car scheme.

"Everything we do is to ensure anyone who needs support with transport gets it It's a real honour to receive such a prestigious accolade as the Gatwick Diamond Award.”

Related topics:Henry Smith