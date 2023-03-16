Crawley MP welcomes government's £94 billion of cost of living support

The Government have confirmed the amount of cost of living support in place between 2022-24 has reached £94 billion – an average of £3,300 per household.

Henry Smith MP welcomes the Government’s £94 billion cost of living package and extension of the Energy Price Guarantee at £2,500, whilc will help support families across Crawley as well as the rest of the UK.

Henry said: “Rising energy prices, caused by the aftermath of Covid and Putin’s war in Ukraine are a cause for concern for people in Crawley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since the beginning of the energy crisis, the Government have put in place £94 billion of support and today’s announcement on the Energy Price Guarantee will be a great relief for families across Crawley.

“By helping families with immediate costs, the Government can press on with halving inflation, growing the economy and reducing debt to improving living standards for everyone.”

At the Budget the Government has announced the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) will remain at £2,500 for another three months, saving the typical family £160 on their energy bill. This extension means the typical household will have saved £1,500 on their energy bills since 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This announcement brings the total support over 2022-23 and 2023-24 to £94 billion – an average of £3,300 per UK household.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, also announced the end to the premium paid by over four million households using prepayment meters across the UK. This will be achieved through adjusting the EPG from 1st July to bring prepayment metered customers in line with the EPG until it ends in April 2024.

The EPG extension builds on the generous cost of living support confirmed at the Autumn Statement 2022. This includes up to £1,350 of support for households in 2023-24: £900 for households on means-tested benefits; £300 for pensioner households and £150 for disability benefit claimants. The Autumn Statement 2022 also confirmed a boost to the Household Support Fund, bringing the fund to over £2.5 billion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chancellor also announced fuel duty will be frozen for a 13th consecutive year, saving the average driver around £200 since the 5 pence cut was introduced.

These measures will help families deal with household costs as the Government delivers on its promises to halve inflation, grow the economy and reduce debt – improving living standards for everyone across the UK.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, said: “A recovering economy will mean reduced inflation and lower mortgage rates, more affordable food and energy, and support for the NHS so people get the care they need more quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we deliver on our promises to halve inflation, grow the economy and reduce debt we are helping families with the cost of living immediately.