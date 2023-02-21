Crawley MP welcomes news vulnerable residents will benefit from £9.7 million in government funding

Henry Smith MP has welcomed the news that the Government has announced the new Household Support Fund allocations for local authorities across England.

West Sussex County Council will receive £9,740,724 in this latest round of funding to help families that need support with the cost of essentials in the face of rising costs.

This funding takes the total level of support provided to West Sussex residents to £24,351,811, demonstrating Government’s unwavering commitment to support the most vulnerable in times of financial hardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Household Support Fund is a discretionary fund provided to local authorities enabling them to provide support to vulnerable families struggling to cover essential costs who may not be eligible for other Government support schemes.

Henry said: “I know many families in Crawley are struggling to make ends meet in the face of rising prices caused by global economic pressures including Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“Therefore I’m pleased that Government has allocated more than a further £9.7 million to West Sussex County Council through the Household Support Fund, doubling down on our commitment to help the most vulnerable families with rising costs.

“This fund is a lifeline for local residents, and this extension will ensure this vital support is available for families who are struggling for another year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government is also delivering further support on top of the £1 billion of funding for the Household Support Fund including means-tested £900 Cost of Living Payments, a £150 payment for disabled people, and £300 for pensioner households. The Government’s Energy Price Guarantee is also protecting people from rising energy costs this year until the end of March 2024, bringing a typical household bill to around £3,000 per year in Great Britain.

The Minister for Social Mobility, Youth & Progression, Mims Davies, said: “The Household Support Fund has already helped many people across England through these challenging times and I am pleased it will continue to do so for another full year.