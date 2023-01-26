Crawley MP's bill to ban trophy hunting imports passes committee stage

Henry Smith MP has led a House of Commons Public Bill Committee (on Wednesday, January 25), for the Hunting Trophies (Import Prohibition) Bill he is taking through Parliament.

The Bill passed committee stage yesterday, and continues its progress following the Crawley MP introducing the Bill in the Commons on 15th June, and it passing second reading on 25th November. Henry’s legislation would ban British hunters from bringing body part ‘trophies’ of endangered and vulnerable animals into Great Britain.

Commenting after the committee had concluded, Henry said; “To see such widespread parliamentary support for my Bill to ban trophy hunting imports is extremely heartening. I know that protection of animals is an important cause for many of us in Crawley and I’m grateful to the Government for supporting this legislation.

“It’s important that we stand up for global conservation and tackle activities which put this at risk.

“While we cannot end their pursuit, we can prevent British hunters from taking part in this activity and bringing their ‘trophies’ home.

“Let Parliament tell the world that we know it’s wrong to kill endangered animals for entertainment.

“My late colleague, Sir David Amess, campaigned on this issue tirelessly. His dedication to this cause is very much in my mind today.”

The Bill will now return to the House of Commons on a date to be confirmed.

Speaking in the Public Bill Committee, Henry said: “The Bill proposes to ban British hunters from bringing home the bodies and body parts of endangered species that they have killed. It has the support of the Government and all parties across the House. Outside of Parliament, such a ban enjoys the support of 86% of voters, and that has been reflected in the supportive media coverage. The UK’s leading wildlife and animal welfare charities have given the Bill their backing, as have some of the world’s leading conservationists and public figures, and African leaders.”

On the importance of the Bill, Henry said: “We can send a very strong message to the world and show international leadership in the face of a global extinction crisis. We can stop British people killing the world’s most endangered species for entertainment and symbols that some people sadly think represent an achievement they can be proud of.”

On the need for action, Henry said: “The Bill makes an important contribution to tackling the conservation crisis before us, as species hunted for trophies are among those that have suffered the most dramatic declines. Big cats such as lions and leopards have seen their numbers fall by 90% in the last half century, and Africa’s two elephant species have just been declared endangered and critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list. Hippopotamus numbers have fallen significantly over the past decade and there are now only around 30,000 zebras left.”

Closing the debate, Henry said: “Let me conclude by expressing my sincere thanks to right hon. and hon. members of the Committee for their supportive remarks. Remarkably, I agree with everything that was raised. I also thank those Members who are not present, but spoke on Second Reading, for their support. I express my gratitude to the Clerks in the Bill Office for all the technical and logistical support that they have offered me; to the team in the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs for their support to me; and to the Government Whips Office.

“Sadly, in October 2021, our dear late colleague Sir David Amess was murdered. This is an issue that he campaigned on in the last week of his life, and I dedicate this Committee sitting to his memory and fine legacy.” [Hon. Members: “Hear, hear.”]