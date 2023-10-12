BREAKING
Police have confirmed that the remains found in a West Sussex woodland did not belong to a human.
By Sam Morton
Published 12th Oct 2023, 17:37 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 17:40 BST
Sussex Police officers taped off the entrance to Ewhurst Wood in Crawley on Tuesday afternoon (October 10).

“We attended an area off Ifield Avenue in Crawley yesterday afternoon after a report of bags filled with what appeared to be remains,” a police spokesperson said.

"Experts have now confirmed that the recovered items are animal body parts, not human.”

Police the cordon was in place overnight ‘as a precaution’ while forensics tests were completed.

Officers have thanked the public for their patience while this work was carried out.

