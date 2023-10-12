Crawley police incident: Discovery of animal body parts led to woodland closure
Police have confirmed that the remains found in a West Sussex woodland did not belong to a human.
Sussex Police officers taped off the entrance to Ewhurst Wood in Crawley on Tuesday afternoon (October 10).
“We attended an area off Ifield Avenue in Crawley yesterday afternoon after a report of bags filled with what appeared to be remains,” a police spokesperson said.
"Experts have now confirmed that the recovered items are animal body parts, not human.”
Police the cordon was in place overnight ‘as a precaution’ while forensics tests were completed.
Officers have thanked the public for their patience while this work was carried out.