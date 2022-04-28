Crawley resident calls for traffic calming measures in Gossops Green

John Bailey, a resident of Dormans, said speeding has plagued the area and has called for greater preventative measures.

Mr Bailey said he had made a request to Crawley Borough Council for more traffic calming in Dormans two and a half years ago, but was told that these measures weren’t necessary

He said: "I requested either traffic humps or to potentially reduce the width of the road.

John Bailey at the car park at the end of Dormans in Gossops Green

“The assistant CEO at the Council came back to me and said traffic calming wasn’t necessary on Dormans.

“But if we wanted to we could record the registrations of the cars that were considered to be speeding along Dormans. Then we could refer them to a site on the Crawley Council.

“These drivers would be sent a letter of warning and then, if it happened again, they would be issued with some kind of anti-social behaviour order.

“I think that aggregated the Council’s responsibility for safety on the roads to the residents of Dormans."

Mr Bailey said that Dormans had no problems with anti-social behaviour, but drug use, as well as speeding, had become a major issue.

He added: “We don’t have any issues with unruly behaviour or anything. The recreation ground at the end of the road, the car park is regularly used by drug users and dealers.

“There’s evidence, when you walk around the park, you see dealer bags and little laughing gas cylinders.

“We have cars coming backwards and forwards quite occasionally along Dormans. Youngsters and other people tend to speed along there.

“Along Dower Walk, the road that we come off, there are speed humps. There’s traffic calming there, and I think most of the drivers go, 'oh wow, we’ve got a nice straight road, let’s see if we can go as fast as we possibly can’.”

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “Local Communities concerned about road safety can discuss their concerns with their county councillor and submit proposals for improvements on the public highway under the Community Highway Scheme process.”

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.