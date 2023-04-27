Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley residents go on litter pick to tidy up Tilgate

Crawley esidents battled torrential rain on Sunday April 23 to go on a litter pick to help tidy up Tilgate.

By Warren FiveashContributor
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:43 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 14:44 BST
Staff at Inspire Estate Agents and residents from Tilgate joined forces to tidy TilgateStaff at Inspire Estate Agents and residents from Tilgate joined forces to tidy Tilgate
Staff at Inspire Estate Agents organised the event to support the local community and to help clean up the area.

Matt Cousins, Managing Director at the business, said: “It was awful weather but it didn’t stop staff and local people in Tilgate to come together and make a difference in the neighbourhood.

“It was great to see people of all ages involved, and we hope we made a small difference to people who live in the area and visit the parade.”

The group tidied up areas included Loppets Road near The Oaks school, Ashdown Drive, Titmus Drive and much more.

Emily Slater, Lettings Manager and Tilgate community champion at the business, added: “There were lots of full rubbish bags once we’d finished. It makes you realise how much litter is out there on the streets.

“Despite it being bad weather, everyone seemed to enjoy coming together to do something good, and we’ll definitely be going out again at some point.”

People who took part were all treated to cakes and coffees at the Inspire office.

Inspire Estate Agents will be continuing to do more community projects like this over the year.

To find out more visit inspireestates.co.uk/

