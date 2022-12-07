Crawley school Choir sings at hospice

Pupils from Years 3 to 6 lead by music teacher Mrs Robinson and supported by teaching assistant Miss Healy,sang a selection of traditional Carols,including Silent Night sung in German, a rousing rendition of Joy to the World, and Christmas songs including Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer to the delight of both patients and staff.Mrs Robinson said "I am so proud of all of the children.It was very special to see the joy that they shared through their beautiful singing."