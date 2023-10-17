Crawley school's year 5 children go on a special visit to Worth
Year 5 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven school have been exploring the fantastic forest of Worth School and developing their own musical talents with computing sessions.
In the forest, pupils have been given an excellent opportunity to develop their social skills, communicate and interact with nature.
It has provided wonderful chances to create mini-beast hotels, whittle, build dens in teams and ultimately enjoy the calming environment.
Added to this, pupils have been exploring with music technology, creating their own songs linking to set topics.
These visits will continue through the academic year and OLQOH is very thankful for Worth school for hosting this excellent opportunity.