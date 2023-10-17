BREAKING
Crawley school's year 5 children go on a special visit to Worth

Year 5 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven school have been exploring the fantastic forest of Worth School and developing their own musical talents with computing sessions.
By Michael WatsonContributor
Published 17th Oct 2023, 13:59 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST
Building dens at Worth
Building dens at Worth

In the forest, pupils have been given an excellent opportunity to develop their social skills, communicate and interact with nature.

It has provided wonderful chances to create mini-beast hotels, whittle, build dens in teams and ultimately enjoy the calming environment.

Added to this, pupils have been exploring with music technology, creating their own songs linking to set topics.

These visits will continue through the academic year and OLQOH is very thankful for Worth school for hosting this excellent opportunity.