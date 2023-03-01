Crawley set for economic boost thanks to Cityfibre rollout, study suggests

A new report commissioned by CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform, has found that Crawley will reap major economic benefits from the roll out of a faster and more reliable full fibre network.

The study by the consultancy Hatch, (Economic Impact of Full Fibre Infrastructure from CityFibre’s Network), estimates that, over a fifteen-year period, the positive impacts of CityFibre’s £23m investment in Crawley will include £385m in productivity and innovation gains, £85m from a widened workforce, £2m in local authority efficiency savings and £288m in increased housing value.

Hybrid and flexible working, supported by full fibre access at home and in the office, is also unlocking access to a larger pool of talent for employers. In Crawley this widening of the workforce is expected to unleash £85m in benefits while the productivity boost enabled by flexible working is estimated to exceed £22m nationwide.

Technological benefits are also a major focus of the report, which demonstrates that CityFibre’s network in Crawley will help unlock £916m in growth value from 5G services, £194m from the Internet of Things and £162m from Smart City initiatives, like intelligent traffic management systems and street lighting.

The UK, as a whole, stands to benefit from over £38bn in potential economic benefits. Productivity improvements and innovation are responsible for the largest impact, contributing more than £22bn in economic value nationwide. Faster and more reliable digital connectivity boosts business productivity and innovation, increasing turnover and contributing to the formation of new businesses and business models.

Anne Krausse, CityFibre Area Manager for Crawley, said: “The investment in Crawley’s digital infrastructure is already coming to fruition. As our rollout progresses across the town, we cannot wait to hear from more residents and local businesses confirming the positive impact a fast and reliable connection has on their day-to-day life.”

Henry Smith, MP for Crawley, said: “The forecasted economic benefits of enhancing our digital infrastructure in Crawley speaks volumes. This report shows that we have a lot to look forward to as a community and it’s fantastic to see so many people benefitting from CityFibre’s full fibre network.”