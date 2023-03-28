Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
19 minutes ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
3 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
5 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
5 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
6 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Crawley students' winning designs displayed on Southern Water tankers

Recently, Year 5 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven entered a competition run by Southern Water called Water Tanker Design.

By Tobias MeliaContributor
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 11:03 BST
Water Tanker designs created by pupils of OLQOH, Crawley
Water Tanker designs created by pupils of OLQOH, Crawley
Water Tanker designs created by pupils of OLQOH, Crawley

As a school, staff and students understand essential to take care of our planet and to treat the environment with the utmost respect.

The competition was designed to help children share their messages about saving water and to experience seeing their own environmental designs and messages displayed on water tankers that operate across the region to support communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The school was absolutely thrilled to learn that two of our students’ (Safiyyah A and Oliwia W) wonderful designs had won!

Most Popular
Water Tanker designs created by pupils of OLQOH, Crawley
Water Tanker designs created by pupils of OLQOH, Crawley
Water Tanker designs created by pupils of OLQOH, Crawley

Finally, the day arrived and the tankers with the designs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The designs where placed in a space on each side of the tanker with the artwork.

A spokesperson for the school said: “It was an amazing experience and Our Lady will certainly continue to work proactively with Southern Water and other like organisations to promote environmentally friendly initiatives.”

Southern Water