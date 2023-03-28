Crawley students' winning designs displayed on Southern Water tankers

Recently, Year 5 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven entered a competition run by Southern Water called Water Tanker Design.

Water Tanker designs created by pupils of OLQOH, Crawley

As a school, staff and students understand essential to take care of our planet and to treat the environment with the utmost respect.

The competition was designed to help children share their messages about saving water and to experience seeing their own environmental designs and messages displayed on water tankers that operate across the region to support communities.

The school was absolutely thrilled to learn that two of our students’ (Safiyyah A and Oliwia W) wonderful designs had won!

Finally, the day arrived and the tankers with the designs.

The designs where placed in a space on each side of the tanker with the artwork.