Crawley teens collaborate with multidisciplinary artists in podcast series and exhibiton

Celebrating the talent and creativity of young people in Crawley, Crawley Stories is a series of six podcast episodes made in collaboration with local teenagers and Sussex and Surrey-based professional creatives. The podcast, which will launch on 9th November, explores young people’s thoughts, feelings and memories of their local area as they walk with the creatives on journeys around Crawley.

The Crawley Stories podcast was created when young people who all live and go to school or college in Crawley were each paired with a local creative. The podcast encompasses everything from their walk to school, the places they hang out, where they go for some peace and quiet, and the places they feel most alive and connected. These journeys have unearthed how they feel about their hometown, the world around them, their hopes, and what they feel is important. Alongside the podcast, each artist has made an artwork inspired by their conversations and walks around Crawley, working in a range of media from spoken word and poetry to songwriting and textile art.

Crawley Stories is the first collaboration between Creative Crawley, Crawley’s Creative Playground and Theatre Centre. It also marks Theatre Centre’s first local project since they moved their base to Crawley and became the first Arts Council National Portfolio Organisation to relocate from London through the Transfer programme. Alongside the podcast launch on 9th November, the organisations will host an invite-only exhibition on 8th - 11th November to launch their new space in West Green, which they plan to turn into a new creative hub for young people, professional artists and teachers in the local area. The exhibition also features profiles of many local professional creatives and will be seen by local community groups and networks within Crawley.

Theatre Centre’s Artistic Director Rob Watt said, “It has been magical walking through Crawley with young people and artists. It has reshifted perspectives, eroded assumptions, and helped us see the town in a new light.”

Behind-the-scenes of Crawley Stories: left, Crawley teen Ellee, right, local artist Sarah Pimenta

Local teenager Iffat said, “Being part of Crawley Stories was a phenomenal experience. Being able to have genuine conversation with another creative whilst showing them some memorable places in town was so special. I’m excited that people will be able to hear our conversation and perhaps relate to us and understand Crawley a little bit more.”