Crawley to benefit from UK Shared Prosperity Fund

Crawley Borough Council has successfully secured £1m over three years from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), aimed at decreasing the gap in healthy life expectancy and increasing opportunities between those in the most and least deprived areas in the town.

The Government introduced the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to enable councils to support the levelling up agenda at a local level. Funding is being provided to support projects that boost productivity, pay, jobs and living standards, improve public services, empower local leaders and communities, or restore a sense of community and local pride. The UKSPF succeeds the old European Union structural funds.

Year one allocation is for 2022/2023 and activity will concentrate on undertaking an engagement exercise with residents and partners within the relevant neighbourhoods to identify needs and priorities for spend in years two and three.

A series of events are being delivered across three neighbourhoods in February and March to bring organisations and community representatives together to map services, identify needs and look at how people want to get involved and have their say in the community. The sessions focus on key areas including satisfaction levels as a place to live, work and visit, volunteering opportunities, education and skills, crime, health and wellbeing, and employment.

Residents are being encouraged to come along and give their views:

• 13 March: 10am-12pm, Monday Munch, Broadfield Community Centre• 14 March: 2-3:30pm, Revive Café, Charis Centre, West Green• 14 March 6:30pm-8:00pm, Revive café at the Charis Centre, West Green• 17 March 10:30am -12:30pm, Bewbush Winter Warmer, Bewbush Centre

Selected evening sessions will also be offered. Please keep an eye on Crawley Borough Council Facebook and Twitter for details.

