Crawley Town Community Foundation Academy secures place in Sussex U19 County Cup Final

In an exciting journey filled with determination, representing the Holy Trinity School, the Crawley Town Community Foundation Academy have had a successful run in the Sussex U19 County Cup.

After benefiting from a bye in the first round the road to the finals began with Chelsea Thomas Bennett.

In a tightly contested match, Crawley Town showcased their resilience and skill, and kicked on to secure a deserved 3-2 victory.

This initial victory set the stage for what would become an unforgettable campaign.

As the competition progressed, the team continued to demonstrate their determination on the pitch.

In the quarter-final they faced Ardingly College.

They had an amazing game, edging out their opponents with a narrow 1-0 win.

The victory not only drove them further in the tournament but also displayed their dedication and teamwork.

In the semi-final showdown against ESC Hastings, the Crawley Town Community Foundation Academy truly showcased an amazing performance.

With a dominant display of skill and strategy, they stormed to a convincing 3-0 victory, securing their place in the finals in spectacular fashion.

The Crawley Town Foundation Academy will now prepare to face Seaford Head School U19 or Brighton College in the final.

Their success to the Sussex U19 County Cup finals is an amazing achievement and a testament to the collective effort from the players and coaching staff.

It reflects the Foundation’s dedication to nurturing young talent in Crawley and providing a platform for aspiring footballers to thrive and realize their potential.

The Crawley Town Community Foundation Academy is a post-16 education programme.

Operated in collaboration with the Holy Trinity Sixth Form School, offering a Pearson BTEC Level 3 qualification, alongside by an intensive full-time football academy programme.

The coaching at the academy is centred around the principles, and rigour, of professional football, ensuring a high level of training and development for aspiring athletes.

Our Education Academy programme will be hosting trials during the Easter Break for September 2024's student intake!