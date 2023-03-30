Crawley Writers Circle perform at Ifield Barn Theatre

The event, part of Crawley Wordfest was well attended and included a wide variety of writing including some amusing tales from members' life histories and comic poems.
Heather Eves provided a musical interlude by playing the cello and tributes were paid to long serving members Tad and David both of whom sadly passed away recently.
The evening rounded off with time to socialise and an opportunity to buy books by members of Crawley Writers' Circle.
The group meet on the third Wednesday of the month at Crawley Museum and new members are always welcome.
More information can be found at crawleywriterscircle.wixsite.com/website or email Heather Eves at [email protected]