Crawley's Wellbeing service goes mobile in and around the town

Crawley Wellbeing’s new mobile unit is revving up to support the health and wellbeing of people who live and work in the town.

Julie Clare, Crawley Wellbeing; Cllr Bob Lanzer, Cabinet member for Public Health + Wellbeing, WSCC; Cllr Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Wellbeing, CBC; Tamsin Cornwall, Public Health Lead at WSCC

Crawley Wellbeing, based at K2 Crawley, offers a free, friendly and impartial service to support people to make positive improvements to their physical and emotional health and wellbeing.

And now the service is set to get out and about across the town, making it more accessible than ever before.

The mobile unit will be in Queens Square on Thursday 16 March from 10am to 3pm. It will return at the same times on 30 March, 6 and 20 April, 4 and 18 May.

Monthly provision in Bewbush, Broadfield and Langley Green is also being set up. When confirmed, dates and locations will be available at https://crawley.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk/topics/van

Individual appointments and information will be available for a range of health and wellbeing issues, including help to stop smoking, drink less alcohol, and advice on how to lose weight, as well as how to get more active. Eligible residents will also be able to have an NHS Health Check.

The mobile unit will also promote health and wellbeing campaigns, be able to visit workplaces as part of a workplace health programme and appear at community events. It has been jointly funded by Crawley Borough Council in partnership with West Sussex County Council as part of the West Sussex Wellbeing programme, and the government’s Contain Outbreak Management Fund.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council, said: “The new mobile unit is a fantastic asset for Crawley Wellbeing. It will enable the team to take their important services out into our neighbourhoods.

“I look forward to seeing it being driven around the town!”

Bob Lanzer, Cabinet member for Public Health and Wellbeing at West Sussex County Council, said: “Improving the health of our residents is a key priority and we are delighted to support this initiative which will make it even easier for residents in Crawley to access free health and wellbeing services. West Sussex Wellbeing is available across the county and I would encourage anyone who would like to make changes to their health and wellbeing to find out more at westsussexwellbeing.org.uk”