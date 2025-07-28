Cream teas this August in the grounds of Boxgrove Priory

Each Sunday in August (August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31) will once more see cream teas being served in the St Blaise Centre in the grounds of Boxgrove Priory between 2pm and 5pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Bathurst, organiser of the cream teas and a Priory church choir member, said: “As well as the traditional scones, jam and cream, a variety of mouth-watering cakes will also be served. There will be vegan and gluten-free scones and gluten-free cakes available.

“Cream teas have become an August tradition at Boxgrove, with all profits from the teas being donated to much-needed Priory funds. Last year just under £1,500 was raised and it’s hoped that can be exceeded this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The St Blaise Centre stands in the shadow of the magnificent ruins of Boxgrove Priory, and the splendid 12th century Priory church. The church is a popular concert venue and has a very fine choral tradition, the church choir specialising in Renaissance polyphony.”

David added: “The cream tea afternoons over the past few years have been hugely successful. New friendships have been made and many people have for the first time discovered the wonders of our stunning Priory church. I am always amazed to meet local people at the cream teas who weren’t aware the Priory existed! You will be assured of a warm welcome and a delicious very reasonably priced tea, whatever the weather. There is seating inside if the weather is unkind, but in good weather, guests can enjoy the lovely garden adjoining the Centre.

“There is ample parking both adjacent to the St Blaise Centre (PO18 0EE) and in the village hall car park across The Street.”