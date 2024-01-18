Creative Pod facilitates three year partnership between Rubix VT & Brighton Half Marathon

Creative Pod, a leading marketing and sponsorship consultancy, is excited to announce a groundbreaking three-year sponsorship deal between Sussex-based telecoms company, Rubix VT, and the prestigious Brighton Half Marathon. In an unprecedented move, Rubix VT will take centre stage as the headline sponsor for the upcoming event in February and continue as the main sponsor for the following two editions.

This landmark partnership, brokered through the expertise of Creative Pod's specialist sponsorship sister company, ECHO International, is a significant milestone for both Rubix VT and the Brighton Half Marathon. The collaboration marks a strategic effort to enhance community engagement, promote healthy living, and elevate the event experience over the next three years. Creative Pod, with the support of ECHO International, played a pivotal role in bringing together these perfect sponsorship partners, recognising Rubix VT's exceptional commitment to charitable causes.

James Turner, the Head of Commercial at Creative Pod and ECHO International, expressed his delight at brokering this impactful collaboration, saying: "We believed Rubix VT and the Brighton Half Marathon were the perfect match for this sponsorship. Rubix VT's dedication to charitable causes, having raised over £100,000 in the last year alone, aligns perfectly with the spirit of the Brighton Half Marathon. This long-term commitment emphasises the brilliant relationship between community-centric companies and flagship events."

As the headline sponsor, Rubix VT will enjoy prominent visibility throughout each event, connecting with thousands of participants, spectators, and media representatives.

"We are excited to be the headline sponsor for the Brighton Half Marathon for the next three years, a renowned event that aligns perfectly with Rubix VT's values of community, health, and vitality. This commitment reflects our dedication to supporting local initiatives and allows us to build lasting connections with a diverse audience who share our passion for well-being," commented Nick Poyner, Managing Director at Rubix VT.

Martin Harrigan, Rubix VT Brighton Half Marathon Race Director, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to announce that Rubix VT will be our new headline sponsor for the next three years. I know Nick and the team at Rubix VT have a real passion for running and have shown their support for a range of community initiatives across Sussex – values which we, as an event owned by a charity, find incredibly important.

