Creative technology trip focusses on apprenticeships for Collyer's students

This week Collyer’s Head of BTEC Media Rebecca Moon, and Head of A level Media Studies, Jonathan Nunns took a cohort of their students to Creative Technology in Crawley, a leading provider of innovation, technology, project management, and operational support to the live events and systems integration markets. The students explored work placement and apprenticeship opportunities.
By Stephen MartellContributor
Published 26th Jan 2024, 16:16 GMT
Creative Technology organised a thought provoking, informative and inspiring experience for the students, who enjoyed a bespoke tour of their state of the art Crawley facilities and warehouse. The students were given the opportunity to speak to expert practitioners from all departments, posing questions covering employees’ journeys, roles, and progression routes at Creative Technology.

Rebecca Moon was delighted: “These trips can become life changing for our vocational students. Being shown a doorway into the industry is an important step as they begin to make key decisions about their careers.

The students ended the day with a lively Q&A with Creative Technology’s current trainees and apprentices and relished to chance to ask searching questions directly to those with first-hand experience of building a career in the creative industry. The group also enjoyed a wonderful networking lunch, kindly laid on by Creative Technology.

Collyer's students enjoyed their trip to Creative Technology

Rebecca Moon added: “Massive thanks to Creative Technology, who are fantastic to work with and genuinely care about helping the next generation. We are truly grateful to have such brilliant industry contacts here at Collyer's, massively supported by our superb progression and careers team.”

