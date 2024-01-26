Creative technology trip focusses on apprenticeships for Collyer's students
Creative Technology organised a thought provoking, informative and inspiring experience for the students, who enjoyed a bespoke tour of their state of the art Crawley facilities and warehouse. The students were given the opportunity to speak to expert practitioners from all departments, posing questions covering employees’ journeys, roles, and progression routes at Creative Technology.
Rebecca Moon was delighted: “These trips can become life changing for our vocational students. Being shown a doorway into the industry is an important step as they begin to make key decisions about their careers.
The students ended the day with a lively Q&A with Creative Technology’s current trainees and apprentices and relished to chance to ask searching questions directly to those with first-hand experience of building a career in the creative industry. The group also enjoyed a wonderful networking lunch, kindly laid on by Creative Technology.
Rebecca Moon added: “Massive thanks to Creative Technology, who are fantastic to work with and genuinely care about helping the next generation. We are truly grateful to have such brilliant industry contacts here at Collyer's, massively supported by our superb progression and careers team.”