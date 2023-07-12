Creativity flows at Horsham school as Southern Water competition winners are announced

Two BTEC National Art & Design students from Collyer’s recently had the pleasure of seeing their artwork emblazoned across the side of two 19,000 litre Southern water tankers. The tankers form part of a major workforce across Sussex, delivering fresh water to areas when needed.

Collyer’s Head of BTEC Art and Design, Sharon Porter, explained: “Following an initial consultation with the Southern Water branding team, the students worked on a live brief, with the challenge of tackling water as a precious resource. They developed strong graphic visuals to highlight the issue.

“After some tough judging from multiple entries, the final designs, created by Tiffany Skilton and Robyn Wetherell, were selected to be re-produced onto the water tankers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robyn said: “The project made me think differently about how we use water and I now realise just how precious it is. I hope my design helps people to see that.”

Collyer’s students Tiffany and Robyn were thrilled to see their designs

Tiffany added: “It felt really rewarding making artwork that I know will positively influence people. I was glad to be part of it.”

Joanne Wood from Southern Water was delighted with the results: “It was a joy to run this live project with the BTEC Art and Design students at Collyer’s. They supplied us with numerous designs, all imaginative and creative, so it was tough to choose the winners.

“Tiffany and Robyn's amazing work really helped us to convey the message to save water, while also looking very different from our own branding. We wanted the images to make people look and then read the messaging, which they certainly do!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Porter added: “This was a real challenge for the students as they had to totally immerse themselves into a very serious and educational graphic project quite early on in their studies. I feel proud of how professionally they approached the brief. To see their artwork out on the road is just inspiring!”

Robyn with her winning design

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “Robyn and Tiffany are an absolute credit to the Collyer’s community, and we are delighted that their huge creative talent can been recognised in this way.

“Colossal thanks to Joanne and the team at Southern Water for making this possible.”

Tiffany with her winning design