Crews deal with ‘unattended’ fire in Eastbourne

Firefighters were called to a blaze in an open area of Eastbourne yesterday.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 12:23 pm

A nearby resident Maddy Millan said ‘crews were at an out of control bonfire most of yesterday (Monday, August 22)’ in Priory Road.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 9.30pm to attend a small fire in the open on Priory Way, Eastbourne.

“Firefighters from Eastbourne attended. The fire was deemed as an unattended controlled burning and was extinguished using one hose reel.

Crews deal with 'unattended' fire in Eastbourne. Photo by Maddy Millan.

“We left the scene at 10pm.”

