Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A nearby resident Maddy Millan said ‘crews were at an out of control bonfire most of yesterday (Monday, August 22)’ in Priory Road.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 9.30pm to attend a small fire in the open on Priory Way, Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Firefighters from Eastbourne attended. The fire was deemed as an unattended controlled burning and was extinguished using one hose reel.

Crews deal with 'unattended' fire in Eastbourne. Photo by Maddy Millan.