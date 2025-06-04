10-year-old boy hospitalised after being attacked by two dogs in Polegate

A 10-year-old boy was hospitalised after being attacked by two dogs in Polegate.

Sussex Police said the incident took place on Monday, May 26 at around 2.40pm when the boy was on a walk with his mum in Abbot’s Wood.

He was bitten on the legs by the dogs and was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries, and has since been discharged, police confirmed.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The dogs have been described as small, possibly a terrier, Jack Russell or Patterdale breed. One of the dogs is thought to be named Molly.

“We are also appealing for identification of the dogs’ owner who did not remain at the scene. She was described as a woman with blonde hair tied in a ponytail and wearing a light coloured top and black leggings.”

Inspector Anthony Oakensen said: “We understand that this was a distressing incident for the child and his mum. Fortunately, he is now recovering at home.

“We are exploring a number of lines of inquiry and are appealing for witnesses to come forward. We are keen to understand the full circumstances of this incident, and would encourage the woman involved to come forward to assist with our enquiries. Anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone or CCTV footage is also asked to come forward."

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by dialling 101, quoting serial 721 of 26/05.