11 arrests made across Wealden district following week of police patrols

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2025, 17:52 GMT
Sussex World Morning Update Monday 27 October, 2025
11 arrests were made across the Wealden district following a week of police patrols.

Sussex Police confirmed that the arrests were made for a number of offences including assault, GBH and harassment.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We arrested a driver at Birling Gap for being over the drug limit.

“Five individuals were arrested for assault in Hailsham, Polegate, Crowborough and Pevensey Bay.

“Other offences included GBH, stalking and harassment.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice