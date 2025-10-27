11 arrests made across Wealden district following week of police patrols
11 arrests were made across the Wealden district following a week of police patrols.
Sussex Police confirmed that the arrests were made for a number of offences including assault, GBH and harassment.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We arrested a driver at Birling Gap for being over the drug limit.
“Five individuals were arrested for assault in Hailsham, Polegate, Crowborough and Pevensey Bay.
“Other offences included GBH, stalking and harassment.”