12 arrests made across Wealden over past seven days following police patrols

12 arrests have been made across Wealden over the past week by police, the force has confirmed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Over the last seven days, there have been a total of 12 arrests made across Wealden.

“We arrested two drivers. One for drink driving in Polegate, and one for being over the drug limit in Pevensey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Four individuals were arrested for assault in Upper Dicker, Heathfield, Five Ashes and Hailsham.

12 arrests have been made across Wealden over the past week by police, the force has confirmed.

“One arrest was made for criminal damage in Uckfield.

“Other offences included theft, burglary and fraud.

“Don't forget, you can contact us 24/7!

“Call 101 for all non emergencies or report online.

“Always call 999 in an emergency.”