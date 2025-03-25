12 arrests made across Wealden over past seven days following police patrols
12 arrests have been made across Wealden over the past week by police, the force has confirmed.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Over the last seven days, there have been a total of 12 arrests made across Wealden.
“We arrested two drivers. One for drink driving in Polegate, and one for being over the drug limit in Pevensey.
“Four individuals were arrested for assault in Upper Dicker, Heathfield, Five Ashes and Hailsham.
“One arrest was made for criminal damage in Uckfield.
“Other offences included theft, burglary and fraud.
