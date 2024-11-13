Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police have made 12 arrests in Eastbourne over the last three days of patrols in the town.

Officers confirmed that the offences included assault, fraud, burglary and drink-driving.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Various Police teams will be out and about across the town keeping you safe, however if you see or hear something you think we need to know about, please let us know at the time.

“Contact us 24/365 online or by calling 101 (non - emergency) and always by calling 999 in an emergency/crime in action.”