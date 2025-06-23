13 arrests made by police across Wealden over past week

Police have made 13 arrest across the Wealden district following a week of police patrols.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that the arrests were made for a number of offences including assault, drink driving and breaking bail conditions.

The spokesperson said: “Six arrests were for assault in Hailsham, Willingdon, Polegate, Maresfield, Crowborough and Forest Row.

“Two drivers were arrested in Uckfield and Alciston, one for drink driving and one for drug driving.

“Other offences included breaking bail conditions and failing to appear at court.

