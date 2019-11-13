13-year-old boy arrested after spate of car thefts in Seaford and Brighton

Police have launched an investigation into a spate of car thefts across Seaford and Brighton.

Sussex Police said a total of seven vehicles were stolen, one overnight between November 4 and 5, and the others overnight between November 5 and 6.

Stafford Road in Seaford. Picture: Google Street View

Car keys were stolen from properties Stafford Road in Seaford, Heston Avenue in Patcham, Brighton, The Ridgeway in Brighton and Elizabeth Avenue in Hove.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Sussex Police has launched an investigation into a series of cars being stolen across Brighton and Hove.

“A 13-year-old boy from Brighton was arrested on Thursday (November 6) on suspicion of burglary dwelling with intent to steal. He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone who has noticed any suspicious behaviour in these areas or believes they have information to assist our investigation is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Seaview.”