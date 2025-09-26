13-year-old girl assaulted in Chichester leads to police appeal

Sussex Police have issued a witness appeal after a 13-year-old girl was assaulted in Chichester.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police stated that the assault took place in the play area in Priory Park, Chichester on Wednesday, September 24 evening. “The girl was reportedly grabbed by her hair and pulled to the ground and kicked in the head several times in the attack between 7 and 8pm. She suffered cuts and bruises,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police added.

"A man, with a young child carrying a Blue Stitch bag, intervened and was told by the attacker that she was fine and to go away.

"We would like to talk with the man and anyone else who may have witnessed this assault.

"They should contact police on 101, quoting serial 1341 of 24/09.”