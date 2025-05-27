14 arrested across Wealden district during week of police patrols

Police have arrested 14 people across Wealden following a week of patrols across the district.

Police confirmed that the arrests were made for a number of offences including assault, burglary and harassment.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “We arrested one for possession with intent to supply a class B drug in Hailsham.

“Three people were arrested for assault, one of which was of an emergency worker, in Uckfield and Arlington.

Police have arrested 14 people across Wealden following a week of patrols across the district.

“One individual was wanted on recall to prison, and arrested in Crowborough.

“Other offences included harassment, burglary, and failure to appear at court.

“Don't forget, you can report to us online or by phoning 101 if non urgent 24/7.

“Always call 999 in an emergency.”

