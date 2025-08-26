14 arrests made across Wealden district during week of police patrols
A spokesperson for the force confirmed that the arrests were made for a number of offences including assault, criminal damage and stalking.
The spokesperson added: ” Three drivers were arrested in Polegate and Hailsham, one for driving over the alcohol limit and two for not cooperating with a roadside preliminary test.
“One individual was arrested in Forest Row for breaking bail conditions.
“We also made an arrest for criminal damage in Hailsham.
“Other offences included assault, possession of an offensive weapon, stalking and controlling/coercive behaviour.
"See or hear something we should be aware of? You can report to us 24/7.
"In the event of an emergency, always call 999.”