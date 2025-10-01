14 arrests made in Wealden district during week of police patrols

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2025, 10:10 BST
A total of 14 arrests were made across the Wealden district following a week of patrols by police.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that the arrests were made for numerous offences including assault, stalking and GBH.

Most Popular

The spokesperson added: “Two people were arrested for assault in Crowborough and Withyham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We arrested three drivers - one for being over the drug limit, one for being over the drink limit, and another for failing to comply with a preliminary test at the roadside.

A total of 14 arrests were made across the Wealden district following a week of patrols by police.placeholder image
A total of 14 arrests were made across the Wealden district following a week of patrols by police.

“Other offences included GBH, stalking and breach of bail conditions.

“See or hear something we should be aware of? You can report to us 24/7.

“In the event of an emergency, always call 999.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice