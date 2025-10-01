14 arrests made in Wealden district during week of police patrols
A total of 14 arrests were made across the Wealden district following a week of patrols by police.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that the arrests were made for numerous offences including assault, stalking and GBH.
The spokesperson added: “Two people were arrested for assault in Crowborough and Withyham.
“We arrested three drivers - one for being over the drug limit, one for being over the drink limit, and another for failing to comply with a preliminary test at the roadside.
“Other offences included GBH, stalking and breach of bail conditions.
