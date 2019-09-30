14 of the most high profile criminals jailed in Sussex in August and September
Here is a round-up of some of the most serious Sussex court sentencings revealed by police in September.
All sentencing details are accurate at time of convictions. All pictures provided by Sussex Police.
Three men were jailed for a total of 22 years following investigations into the supply of cocaine in Eastbourne. Officers searched an address in Ashford Road and found 750g of cocaine with a street value of 75,000 pounds, and 5kg of cannabis worth 50,000 pounds , said police. Agim Toska was sentenced to a total of nine years and seven months' imprisonment for being concerned in the supply of cocaine; being concerned in the supply of cannabis; and possession of criminal property. Marsel Toska was sentenced to a total of six years and nine months' imprisonment for conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to supply; and possession of false identification documentation. Artur Schuli was sentenced to a total of six years' imprisonment for conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to supply, said police. (L-R) Marsel Toska, AgimToska and Artur Schuli
Prolific offender Scott Solway burgled an elderly woman's home in Eastbourne and used her bank card to purchase alcohol and tobacco, said police.The 37-year-old, who has 43 previous convictions for 103 offences, pleaded guilty to burglary and dishonestly making a false representation to make a gain for himself, and was sentenced to three years' imprisonment, said police.
A group of drug dealers who were bringing large quantities of heroin and crack cocaine to Brighton fromLondon were jailed. Police said Mohammed Shah Rohim, 27, of Eastfield Street, London, was jailed for nine years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine. Mejanoor Qureshi, 27, of Sherrard Road, London, was sentenced to 10 years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine. Mohammed Rahat Alom, 23, of Old Bethnal Green Road, London and Emad Uddin, 24, of Queens Road, Northampton were each jailed for four years and nine months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine. Abu Sultan, 26, of Chicksand Street, London, was sentenced to six years imprisonment and a 16-year-old boy from London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was jailed for two years and eight months after both pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine. L-R Mohammed Rahat Alom, Mohammed Shah Rohim, Emad Uddin, Mejanoor Qureshi and Abu Sultan. Photo: Su
A Porsche driver was jailed for high-speed crash which left passenger with life-changing injuries. Police were called to the A281 Guildford Road, Rudgwick, on August 24 2018 after the red Porsche lost control and hit a tree. The front seat passenger ' a 30-year-old woman from London ' sustained serious injuries which included brain injuries. Police said Martin Skinner, 40, a property developer, of Kinnerton Street, London, was tested positive for cocaine. He pleaded guilty to careless driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison and disqualified from driving until May 2022.