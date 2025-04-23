14 people arrested over bank holiday weekend across Wealden district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fourteen people were arrested in the Wealden district over the bank holiday weekend, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force confirmed that the arrests were for a number of offences including assault, criminal damage and drink driving.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We hope that you all had a chance to rest and recharge over the Easter weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whilst most kept themselves out of trouble, the same can't be said for the 14 individuals who found themselves under arrest.

14 people were arrested in the Wealden district over the bank holiday weekend, Sussex Police have confirmed.

"On Friday, we arrested a driver for being over the alcohol limit in East Dean.

"Saturday, April 19, saw four people arrested, for assault, criminal damage and drink driving.

"Another driver was arrested in Heathfield on Sunday, April 20, for also driving whilst over the alcohol limit, whilst three others were arrested for assault in Polegate, Uckfield and Crowborough.

"There were a further three arrests made on Monday, April 21 for separate assault offences.”