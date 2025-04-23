14 people arrested over bank holiday weekend across Wealden district
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The force confirmed that the arrests were for a number of offences including assault, criminal damage and drink driving.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We hope that you all had a chance to rest and recharge over the Easter weekend.
"Whilst most kept themselves out of trouble, the same can't be said for the 14 individuals who found themselves under arrest.
"On Friday, we arrested a driver for being over the alcohol limit in East Dean.
"Saturday, April 19, saw four people arrested, for assault, criminal damage and drink driving.
"Another driver was arrested in Heathfield on Sunday, April 20, for also driving whilst over the alcohol limit, whilst three others were arrested for assault in Polegate, Uckfield and Crowborough.
"There were a further three arrests made on Monday, April 21 for separate assault offences.”