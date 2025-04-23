14 people arrested over bank holiday weekend across Wealden district

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 13:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Fourteen people were arrested in the Wealden district over the bank holiday weekend, Sussex Police have confirmed.

The force confirmed that the arrests were for a number of offences including assault, criminal damage and drink driving.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We hope that you all had a chance to rest and recharge over the Easter weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Whilst most kept themselves out of trouble, the same can't be said for the 14 individuals who found themselves under arrest.

14 people were arrested in the Wealden district over the bank holiday weekend, Sussex Police have confirmed.14 people were arrested in the Wealden district over the bank holiday weekend, Sussex Police have confirmed.
14 people were arrested in the Wealden district over the bank holiday weekend, Sussex Police have confirmed.

"On Friday, we arrested a driver for being over the alcohol limit in East Dean.

"Saturday, April 19, saw four people arrested, for assault, criminal damage and drink driving.

"Another driver was arrested in Heathfield on Sunday, April 20, for also driving whilst over the alcohol limit, whilst three others were arrested for assault in Polegate, Uckfield and Crowborough.

"There were a further three arrests made on Monday, April 21 for separate assault offences.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice