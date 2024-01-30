Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called following reports of a 16 year-old boy being robbed at Tesco Express on South Street at 5.30pm.

Officers were then quick on the scene to subsequently arrest a 14 year-old at the train station following the incident.

A 14 year-old boy has been arrested following a robbery at Tesco in Chichester on Monday, January 29. Picture: Joe Stack

“A 14-year-old boy was arrested at Chichester railway station soon after.