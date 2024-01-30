14 year-old arrested following robbery in Chichester
Police were called following reports of a 16 year-old boy being robbed at Tesco Express on South Street at 5.30pm.
Officers were then quick on the scene to subsequently arrest a 14 year-old at the train station following the incident.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a robbery on a 16-year-old boy at the Tesco Express store in South Street, Chichester, at about 5.30pm on Monday, January 30.
“A 14-year-old boy was arrested at Chichester railway station soon after.
“Witnesses or anyone with information about what happened, including CCTV or mobile phone footage, is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1002 of 29/01.”