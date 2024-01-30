BREAKING

14 year-old arrested following robbery in Chichester

A 14 year-old boy has been arrested following a robbery at Tesco in Chichester on Monday, January 29.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 30th Jan 2024, 11:53 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 12:01 GMT
Police were called following reports of a 16 year-old boy being robbed at Tesco Express on South Street at 5.30pm.

Officers were then quick on the scene to subsequently arrest a 14 year-old at the train station following the incident.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a robbery on a 16-year-old boy at the Tesco Express store in South Street, Chichester, at about 5.30pm on Monday, January 30.

A 14 year-old boy has been arrested following a robbery at Tesco in Chichester on Monday, January 29. Picture: Joe StackA 14 year-old boy has been arrested following a robbery at Tesco in Chichester on Monday, January 29. Picture: Joe Stack
“A 14-year-old boy was arrested at Chichester railway station soon after.

“Witnesses or anyone with information about what happened, including CCTV or mobile phone footage, is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1002 of 29/01.”