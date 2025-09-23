15 arrests made across Wealden district following week of police patrols

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 11:39 BST
A total of 15 arrests were made across the Wealden over the past seven days, Sussex Police have confirmed.

The force added that the arrests were made for a number of offences including assault, criminal damage and blackmail.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “An individual was arrested in Uckfield for possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Two drivers were arrested for being over the alcohol limit in Hartfield and Hailsham.

A total of 15 arrests were made across the Wealden over the past seven days, Sussex Police have confirmed.placeholder image
A total of 15 arrests were made across the Wealden over the past seven days, Sussex Police have confirmed.

“Five people were arrested for assault, one of which of an emergency worker, in East Hoathly, Horam and Hailsham.

“Other offences included criminal damage and blackmail.

“See or hear something we should be aware of? You can report to us 24/7.

“If non-urgent, call us on 101 or report online here https://orlo.uk/eMsw0

“In the event of an emergency, always call 999.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice