15 arrests made by police across Wealden following week of patrols
A spokesperson for the force confirmed that the arrests were made for a number of offences including assault, burglary and affray.
The spokesperson said: “Four individuals were arrested for assault in Stone Cross and Hailsham.
“We arrested two drivers for being over the alcohol limit in Herstmonceux and Uckfield.
“An arrest was made for burglary in Polegate.
“Other offenses included possession of an offensive weapon in public, affray and breach of restraining order.
"See or hear something we should be aware of? You can report to us 24/7.
“In the event of an emergency, always call 999.”