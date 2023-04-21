In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Police said: “The welfare and safety of local communities and businesses remains a top priority; already this week over 15 arrests have been made across the district.
“Offences include, harassment, theft from motor vehicle, assault, and three thefts from shops.
“We continue to work alongside our partners, staff and security at shops across the town to both identify and deter those committing offences against business in the area, with proactive patrols and partnership work with our business crime partners.
“If you're out and about over the weekend and you see or hear anything we need to know about please report it at the time, alert Police, staff or security of any offences involving local businesses.
“Contact us online or by calling 101, in an emergency always call 999.”