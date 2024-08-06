15 arrests made in Wealden district over the past week
Sussex Police made 15 arrests in the Wealden district over the past week of policing.
Some offences included, assault, criminal damage, driving over the alcohol limit, the supply of class A drugs as well as being on recall to prison.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Last week, there were a total of 15 arrests made across the district.
“The most common offence was assault, with six individuals arrested across Crowborough, Uckfield, Hailsham, Polegate and Heathfield.
“Three drivers were arrested after being caught behind the wheel whilst over the alcohol limit in Willingdon, Crowborough and Herstmonceux.
“We arrested two people for criminal damage in Crowborough and Polegate.
“Other offences included being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and recall to prison.
