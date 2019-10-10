15-year-old boy detained by Seaford resident after kitchen knife found next to slashed tyre

Police were called to an incident involving teenagers in Seaford.

Officers were called to Saltwood Road at 8.53pm on Tuesday (October 8), after a report that teenagers had been seen interfering with a parked car and that a local resident had detained a 15-year-old boy nearby.

The incident happened in Saltwood Road, Seaford. Picture: Google Street View

Two boys had been seen to run off from the car which was found to have one slashed tyre, said police. A kitchen knife was also found abandoned nearby.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The area was searched but no trace was found of the boys who had run off and no damage was found on any other cars parked nearby.

“There was no evidence to justify further action against the 15-year-old boy.”

Lewes District Inspector, Ed Ripley, said: “Incidents of this nature are rare and most young people are respectful and well behaved.

“Operation Safety has increased our resource to tackle knife crime across Sussex and the team will continue to patrol the local area.”

Anyone with information can contact the police online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us or by calling 101, quoting serial 1369 of 08/10.