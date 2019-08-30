15 year old Eastbourne youth guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm

An Eastbourne teenager has admitted causing grievous bodily harm in an incident at Polegate.

The 15-year-old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm. The offence took place at Polegate on July 31. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offenders panel for a one year period and ordered to pay £500 in compensation.

