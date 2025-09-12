16-year-old boy charged with murder after teen dies at Seaford railway station
A statement from the British Transport Police added: “The boy, also aged 16, is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates Court on Friday 12 September.
"He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.
"Officers were called to Seaford railway station around 5pm following reports of a stabbing.
"Officers attended alongside colleagues from Sussex Police and paramedics, and a 16-year-old boy was found with a serious injury, consistent with being stabbed.
“Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he sadly died at the scene.
"His family are being supported by specially trained officers, and we would ask their privacy is respected as they come to terms with this terrible news.
"If you witnessed the incident or have information that could help police, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 428 of 10 September.”
The BTP added that alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.