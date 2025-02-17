17 arrests made in Wealden district in last seven days, police confirm

17 arrests were made in the Wealden district, officers from Sussex Police have confirmed.

Officers confirmed that the arrests were made for numerous offences including assault, drug driving and criminal damage.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers across Wealden made a total of 17 arrests last week.

“Three drivers were arrested in Polegate and Hailsham - one for drug driving, and two for drink driving.

“There were two arrests made in Uckfield for criminal damage.

“We also arrested an individual for fraud in Polegate.

“Other offences included assault, burglary and stalking.

“We're here for you 24/7 all year round. To report a crime, please call us on 101 or report via our website.

“In an emergency, always call 999.”

