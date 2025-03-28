17 year-old convicted of manslaughter following fatal stabbing in East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A boy who fatally stabbed a man in East Sussex has been convicted of manslaughter.

Police said the 17-year-old, from Hellingly, was charged with the murder of 20-year-old Billy Ripley who died after an altercation in Hailsham.

Following a trial at Lewes Crown Court, a jury found him not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter, police confirmed.

An investigation was launched after emergency services were called to Vicarage Field in Hailsham, at around 6.20pm on Thursday, August 29, 2024, to reports of a man having been stabbed.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Billy was found lying on the floor in an alleyway, just past The Hailsham Club, with a single stab wound to his chest.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics and officers, he was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene.

“Witnesses described seeing the victim sitting on a bench by the war memorial in Hailsham town centre, when the suspect appeared across the road. Words were exchanged between the victim and suspect, who were known to each other, before they entered the alleyway near the churchyard.

“CCTV showed an altercation took place between the victim and the suspect at the entrance to Hailsham Parish Church.

“Billy then reappeared and called out that he had been stabbed before collapsing.

“CCTV showed the suspect making off from the scene.

“Initial enquiries were carried out and a suspect was quickly identified and located at a property in Hailsham.

“The suspect was subsequently charged with murder.

“Following the verdict, the 17-year-old boy has been remanded in custody to face sentencing on May 23.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore, of Sussex and Surrey Police’s Major Crime Team, said: “Billy lost his life in the most tragic circumstances and our thoughts remain, as they have throughout this investigation, with his family and loved ones.

“I would like to commend the members of the public who were first on the scene and the initial responders from the emergency services who tried to save Billy.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Loader, Sussex Police’s lead for knife crime and serious violence, said: “This tragic incident is a stark reminder of the devastating impact of knife crime.

“Sussex Police, along with our partners, are committed to combating knife crime every day. We engage with young people to educate them about the dangers early on, work with those already in contact with authorities to guide them away from crime and take enforcement action against offenders.

“Sussex remains a safe place, with knife crime rates well below the national average. However, even one knife on the streets is too many. Please, do not carry a weapon. It endangers you and others. It's simply not worth the risk.”