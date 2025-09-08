19 arrests made across Wealden district following week of police patrols

Nineteen arrests were made across the Wealden district during a week of police patrols, the force has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the force stated that the arrests were made for a number of offences including assault, criminal damage and stalking.

A police spokesperson added: “We arrested a male for criminal damage in Heathfield.

“Two drivers were arrested in Polegate and Hailsham, one for drink driving and the other for drug driving.

“We also arrested an individual for theft from a shop in Hailsham.

“Other offences included an assault, affray, stalking and drug possession.

