19 arrests made across Wealden district following week of police patrols
A spokesperson for the force stated that the arrests were made for a number of offences including assault, criminal damage and stalking.
A police spokesperson added: “We arrested a male for criminal damage in Heathfield.
“Two drivers were arrested in Polegate and Hailsham, one for drink driving and the other for drug driving.
“We also arrested an individual for theft from a shop in Hailsham.
“Other offences included an assault, affray, stalking and drug possession.
“See or hear something we should be aware of? You can report to us 24/7.
“If non-urgent, call us on 101 or report online.
“In the event of an emergency, always call 999.”