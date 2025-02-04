19 drivers clocked speeding in Horsham during one-hour check
Nineteen drivers were clocked speeding during a crackdown in Horsham on Saturday.
The drivers were identified by Police Community Support Officers during a one-hour speed check in Bell Road, Horsham.
A spokesperson for Horsham Police said: “Drivers will initially receive a letter and continued incidents where they exceed the limit could result in further actions being taken.
“These checks are carried out to ensure our roads remain safe for all who use them.”