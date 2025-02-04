19 drivers clocked speeding in Horsham during one-hour check

Nineteen drivers were clocked speeding during a crackdown in Horsham on Saturday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drivers were identified by Police Community Support Officers during a one-hour speed check in Bell Road, Horsham.

A spokesperson for Horsham Police said: “Drivers will initially receive a letter and continued incidents where they exceed the limit could result in further actions being taken.

“These checks are carried out to ensure our roads remain safe for all who use them.”