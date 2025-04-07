19 people arrested in Wealden district over past week
The force confirmed that over the past seven days, people were arrested for a number of offences including GBH, criminal damage and drink driving.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “There were 19 arrests made across the Wealden district last week.
“Three drivers were arrested in Polegate and Hailsham - two for drink driving and one for dangerous driving.
“Two people were arrested for intent to supply class B drugs in Hailsham and Uckfield.
“We also arrested an individual for theft of a motor vehicle in Pevensey.
“Other offences included assault, GBH, criminal damage and breach of restraining orders.
