19 people arrested in Wealden district over past week

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 12:08 BST
19 people were arrested in the Wealden district over the past week, Sussex Police have confirmed.

The force confirmed that over the past seven days, people were arrested for a number of offences including GBH, criminal damage and drink driving.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “There were 19 arrests made across the Wealden district last week.

“Three drivers were arrested in Polegate and Hailsham - two for drink driving and one for dangerous driving.

19 people were arrested in the Wealden district over the past week, Sussex Police have confirmed.

“Two people were arrested for intent to supply class B drugs in Hailsham and Uckfield.

“We also arrested an individual for theft of a motor vehicle in Pevensey.

“Other offences included assault, GBH, criminal damage and breach of restraining orders.

“See or hear something we need to know about? Report to us 24/7 online or by phoning us on 101.

“Always call 999 in an emergency.”

