£20,000 equipment stolen amid string of burglaries across Hailsham, Polegate, and Pevensey

Two quad bikes worth £10,000 were among the items seized in a string of burglaries across the Wealden area in recent weeks.

Police say a farm in Lye Green, Crowborough, was broken into and the two bikes were stolen on October 1 (reference 0212).

Another alarming incident saw a male enter a farm in Hailsham Road, Polegate, in a vehicle as the farmer’s wife was putting her young children into a car.

Police said she went to ask the intruder what he wanted and he was abusive and made threatening remarks to her.

The incident happened on Monday, September 30 (ref 0312).

An orange timber TW50 wood chipper worth £20,000 was stolen from a farm in Bodle Street Green, Hailsham on Monday, October 7 (ref 0801).

While a £4,100 Husqvana Robot mower, (model AM4500X, product number 967853003, serial number 190201146) was stolen from a field in Wilmington on Tuesday, October 1 (ref 0132).

And a log splitter valued at £1,000 was stolen from premises in Station Road, Berwick, on Friday, October 4 (1024).

A Makita mitre saw valued at £500 was stolen from the barn of a farm in Hailsham Road, Stone Cross, on September 30 (ref 0040).

While a small trailer was stolen from premises in Otham Court Road, Polegate, on Thursday, October 3. It is said to be valued at £800 (ref 0098).

If you have any evidence, no matter how small, on any of the crimes listed above, contact police on 101 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk and quote the reference number and date provided.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

