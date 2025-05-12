20 arrests made across Wealden district during week of police patrols

20 people across the Wealden district were arrested over the past seven days, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Police confirmed that the arrests were made for a number of offences including, assault, stalking and fraud.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Two drivers were arrested in Hellingly and Frant. One for causing serious injury due to dangerous driving, and the other for failing to provide a specimen for analysis after officers suspected they were over the legal limit.

“We arrested an individual for possession with intent to supply class B drugs in Lower Dicker.

“Seven arrests were made for assault in Mayfield, Stone Cross, Pevensey Bay, Horam, Willingdon, Polegate and Hailsham.

“Other offences included stalking, threat to damage property, intimidating a witness and fraud.

“Thank you to the public who continue reporting. Your reports play a huge part in keeping our streets and roads safe, allowing us to target our patrols where we're needed most.

“Report to us online or by phoning 101 if non urgent.

“Always call 999 in an emergency.”

