20 arrests made across Wealden district during week of police patrols

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 10th Jun 2025, 07:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A total of 20 arrests were made across the Wealden district over the past seven days, police have confirmed.

The arrests were made for a number of offences including burglary, harassment and theft, according to Wealden Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Three drivers were arrested in Uckfield, Polegate and Willingdon - two for driving under the influence of alcohol and one for driving whilst over the drug limit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Two individuals were arrested in Polegate for theft from a shop.

A total of 20 arrests were made across the Wealden district over the past seven days. Photo: National WorldA total of 20 arrests were made across the Wealden district over the past seven days. Photo: National World
A total of 20 arrests were made across the Wealden district over the past seven days. Photo: National World

“There were two arrests made for criminal damage in Crowborough and Hailsham.

“Other offences included burglary, GBH, harassment and assault.

“You can report a crime to us 24/7, both online or by phoning us.

“In a non emergency, call us on 101 or report online. Always call 999 in an emergency.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice