20 arrests made across Wealden district during week of police patrols
The arrests were made for a number of offences including burglary, harassment and theft, according to Wealden Police.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Three drivers were arrested in Uckfield, Polegate and Willingdon - two for driving under the influence of alcohol and one for driving whilst over the drug limit.
“Two individuals were arrested in Polegate for theft from a shop.
“There were two arrests made for criminal damage in Crowborough and Hailsham.
“Other offences included burglary, GBH, harassment and assault.
“You can report a crime to us 24/7, both online or by phoning us.
“In a non emergency, call us on 101 or report online. Always call 999 in an emergency.”