20 arrests made across Wealden district during week of police patrols

A total of 20 arrests were made across the Wealden district over the past seven days, police have confirmed.

The arrests were made for a number of offences including burglary, harassment and theft, according to Wealden Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Three drivers were arrested in Uckfield, Polegate and Willingdon - two for driving under the influence of alcohol and one for driving whilst over the drug limit.

“Two individuals were arrested in Polegate for theft from a shop.

“There were two arrests made for criminal damage in Crowborough and Hailsham.

“Other offences included burglary, GBH, harassment and assault.

“You can report a crime to us 24/7, both online or by phoning us.

“In a non emergency, call us on 101 or report online. Always call 999 in an emergency.”